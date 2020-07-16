Home   News   Article

Woman dies in motorcycle incident near Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 08:48, 16 July 2020
 | Updated: 08:49, 16 July 2020

A woman in her thirties has died after an accident involving her motorcycle.

The single vehicle collision happened on the A52 at Barrowby between Denton Lane and Allington Lane at 7.30pm last night.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "The rider, a woman in her 30s, has not survived her injuries. If anyone witnessed this collision, please call 101 quoting 406 of 15 July."

Read more
AccidentsGrantham

More by this author

Graham Newton

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE