A woman in her thirties has died after an accident involving her motorcycle.

The single vehicle collision happened on the A52 at Barrowby between Denton Lane and Allington Lane at 7.30pm last night.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "The rider, a woman in her 30s, has not survived her injuries. If anyone witnessed this collision, please call 101 quoting 406 of 15 July."