A woman has donated more than 20 inches of her hair to charity after growing it for 10 years.

On Wednesday, May 11, Laura Coleman had 22 inches of her hair cut off at Gerard Hairdressing in Grantham, which she has donated to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs to children and young people that have lost their own hair through cancer.

In addition to her impressive hair donation, Laura has also raised £140 for the trust through her JustGiving page.

When asked how she felt about her donation, Laura said: "It feels fantastic."

Laura explained: "I have been thinking about doing it for a while to be honest and I kept going and throwing.

"Then I saw a little girl on Facebook that had lost all of her hair from having chemotherapy and it just made me want to help."

If you would like to donate to Laura's fundraiser, her JustGiving page can be found at https://justgiving.com/fundraising/laura-coleman07