Grantham woman dresses up every week for NHS and key workers clap
Published: 15:13, 05 June 2020
| Updated: 15:17, 05 June 2020
A Grantham woman dressed up every week to ‘Clap for Carers’.
Rachel Sheppard donned a different costume each week for the Thursday clap for key workers.
The 37-year-old has taken this creative approach not only to thank the NHS and other key workers but to cheer her Pretoria Road neighbours up in what has been a difficult time for so many people.
