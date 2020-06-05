Home   News   Article

Grantham woman dresses up every week for NHS and key workers clap

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 15:13, 05 June 2020
 | Updated: 15:17, 05 June 2020

A Grantham woman dressed up every week to ‘Clap for Carers’.

Rachel Sheppard donned a different costume each week for the Thursday clap for key workers.

The 37-year-old has taken this creative approach not only to thank the NHS and other key workers but to cheer her Pretoria Road neighbours up in what has been a difficult time for so many people.

Read more
GranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE