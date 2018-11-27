A female police officer was sexually assaulted and spat on when she arrested a woman driver on the A1.

The attack happened yesterday morning on the A1 near Grantham when Lincolnshire Police attended a road traffic collision and stopped the driver.

Officers arrested the woman on suspicion of of drink driving and driving without a licence.

The woman then spat in the arresting officer’s face and sexually assaulted her.

Grantham-based custody sergeant Rick Mosley tweeted about the incident and called it “absolutely disgusting, feral behaviour.”

Sgt Mosley continued: “Shocked and angry. No one comes to work to be physically and sexually assaulted. The support is there.”

“Female released under investigation for further enquiries at the request of CPS. The female officer involved has been offered support.”

Asked how the officer is okay, he added: “She is thanks, other than shaken and angry that someone could do that.”