A Grantham woman, who has been going to the same dentist for over 30 years, feels "let down" after she was told she has to go private.

Amanda Hodgkin, 62, received a letter from Appoline Dental Care in Dysart Road explaining it will no longer be accepting NHS patients and that she must become a private patient.

Both Amanda and her husband Barry, 62, who live in Riverside in Grantham, have attended the same practice for decades with Barry going there for more than 40 years.

Amanda said: "I feel really let down by the practice and I think they should have pre-warned us.

"I don't think they should treat their NHS patients like this and tell them to go private. I think to treat us like that with the cost of living going up and both of us only working part-time.

"We cannot be without a dentist."

The letter Amanda received said: "A chronic lack of investment in NHS dentistry by successive governments coupled with rapidly rising costs means I no longer feel that I can provide the level of dental care you have come to expect."

The letter goes on to say "we have tried and failed to recruit more NHS dentists as our region has one of the lowest ratios of dentist to patients in the country."

As a result, Amanda has now been told she will have to sign up to a patient membership plan.

The dentist will no longer be seeing patients under the NHS from January 31, 2023.

The patient membership plan offered to Amanda will cost £20.83 a month, which includes two dental health examinations per year, two hygiene appointments per year and a 10% discount on most treatments the practice carries out.

Amanda queried if this was the only option available, which she was told it was.

She added: "We scrambled around, making loads of phone calls as far as Leicester, Corby, Newark, Nottinghamshire, just to try and find a NHS dentist, but no one is taking NHS patients."

Barry called The Maltings Dentist in Commercial Road, Grantham, and the couple were offered three different options for plans and they have now signed up with that dentist.

After calling Appoline again, the couple were offered a cheaper payment plan, despite being told the plan stated in the letter was the only option available, but they were already signed up with The Maltings.

The Journal has approached Appoline Dental Care, but the practice said it was unable to comment at this time.