A woman who broke her ankle finds it "ridiculous" that she had to travel over 30 miles in the snow to attend her hospital appointment.

Anita Asken, who lives in Grantham, broke her ankle two weeks ago and had to undergo surgery on Thursday, March 2 at Pilgrim Hospital, in Boston.

She then had to attend her follow appointment last Friday (March 10) when it was snowing across the area.

Anita Asken, who lives in Grantham. (62979692)

Anita said: "It was ridiculous with all of the bad weather. I left at 8am for a 9.50am appointment.

"The weather was horrendous and my fear was I would travel and I get there and the clinic was cancelled.

"I couldn't miss my appointment because they needed to check on my wound.

Anita broke her right ankle. (62979667)

"Why do we need to travel so far when we have a perfectly good enough hospital on our doorstep."

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) oversees Pilgrim Hospital, Grantham and District Hospital and Lincoln County Hospital.

ULHT said due to the "footprint" of its fracture clinics, it has a "higher number of appointments available at Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital Boston", said a spokesperson for ULHT.

Anita's left ankle compared to her broken right ankle. (62979672)

The spokesperson added: "Unfortunately we can’t comment on individual cases, however, we would urge any patients that have concerns about transportation to their appointment to speak to us as soon as possible to discuss potential options.

“As a trust, our services are split across four sites.

"Appointments are offered at Grantham but there can be clinical reasons that may require the patient attends either Lincoln County or Pilgrim Hospitals."

Another 70-year-old woman from Stoke Rochford was asked to travel to Lincoln County Hospital after she broke her wrist and ankle.

She was lucky enough to get a lift to the appointment, but at the time she enquired about how much a taxi would cost to go to the hospital.

She was quoted a range of prices for journeys from £100 up to £300.