A Grantham woman has had to pay more than £500 for abandoning a car.

Francesca O'Connor, who lives in Harby Close, Grantham was fined £220, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and additional costs of £264.78.

A red Peugeot 207 was left parked up in a layby on Hornsby Road, with a smashed offside front door window, a shattered front windscreen which was still in one piece and both wing mirrors damaged. Both its tax and MOT had expired.

The car was found abandoned in Hornsby Road. (57839178)

Councillor Annie Mason, South Kesteven District Council's cabinet member for people and safer communities, said: "This case serves as a reminder to all that we will not tolerate environmental crime and will issue Fixed Penalty Notices and, if necessary, pursue the matter through the courts.

"Abandoned vehicles are often unsightly, can damage the environment, and cause harm to wildlife."

If a vehicle has been left in the same place for at least four weeks without tax and a MOT, or if it is in a poor condition it can be reported here.

Due to the condition of the car, the registered keeper was contacted and a notice was issued meaning that if the vehicle was not removed then SKDC would take it away.

As the registered keeper failed to act, the vehicle was removed by SKDC and a Fixed Penalty Notice was issued for abandoning the vehicle, which was not paid.