Woman fractures leg after tripping on 'uneven pavement' on Grantham High Street

A 62-year-old woman ended up with her leg in plaster after tripping over an uneven pavement slab in the town centre.

Jan Hamilton, 62, lost her footing and tripped while walking down the High Street, Grantham, last Thursday afternoon.

Jan suffered a fractured bone in her ankle and has called for Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) to investigate the ‘appalling’ state of the pavements more frequently.

Jan, who lives on Bluegate, Grantham, said: “I was just leaving Morrison’s when I tripped and just went flying. I had to grab on to a lady otherwise I would have landed on the road in front of the oncoming traffic.

“The lady helped me to a seat at the bus stop but there was already a huge lump on my ankle and I started getting pins and needles. I was just in shock.”

Jan was taken to Grantham Hospital where it was discovered she had fractured her ankle.

Jan added: “I’ve been given arm crutches but I can’t use them due to my other health issues.”

Occupational health visited Jan on Monday with a walking frame.

Jan added: “I still struggle so I’ve borrowed my friends wheelchair to get around.”

Jan was due to return to hospital on Friday for more X-rays.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Highways, said: “We were sorry to hear about this incident and will be sending someone to the High Street to investigate.

“Although we inspect the busiest pavements, like this one, once month, we encourage people to report any issues they encounter either online at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/faultreporting or by calling 01522 782070.

“The sooner we know about potential problems, then the sooner we can take any necessary action.”