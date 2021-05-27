A woman is taking her fund-raising mission to new heights as she prepares to complete a wing walk.

Katrine Hudson, from Kirkby Underwood, will take to the skies next month at an airfield near Lincoln.

“Years ago the Crunchie girls used to do it,” said Katrine.

Katrine Hudson with her husband Philip

“It’s been on my bucket list since I was a little girl and I used to go to air shows with my father.”

Katrine, a civil funeral celebrant, will be doing the wing walk to raise funds for the St Barnabas Hospice, a charity she has seen many donations go to from relatives of the deceased.

The charity, like many others, has been affected by coronavirus, losing about £2m since the beginning of the pandemic.

Katrine Hudson will be completing a wing walk

The 44-year-old said: “Obviously dealing with the people I meet, I know any hospice is always a worthy cause because families have had loved ones use the facilities, whether it’s a few days or hours, it makes it easier.

“It’s a place where people can go in peace.

“For those last few moments of someone’s life they can still make memories.

“Although we all face the uncertainty of death in our life, to be comfortable is important.”

Katrine expects her nerves to kick in the night before the challenge, which will take place on June 13, and will volunteer to go first if asked so she can get it out of the way.

She said: “I love a challenge and have always been one to push myself.

“My mum was telling my auntie and she asked ‘when is she going to grow up?’

“I am looking forward to it but I’m not overly keen on flying.”

So far Katrine has raised £140 and hopes to raise a further £635 for the charity.

To make a donation, visit:www.justgiving.com/fundraising/katrine-hudson130621.