A Grantham lady is raising money for a children's cancer charity with an online raffle.

After hearing the news her friend's five year old son was diagnosed with cancer, Zoe Gayle knew she had to do something to show her friend her support, so she decided to run the Great Manchester Run.

In order to raise the donations for Young Lives vs Cancer, she is now holding an online raffle with some great prizes on offer.

Young Lives vs Cancer logo (62472699)

Zoe said: "I would like to raise as much money as possible for this wonderful charity who have been such an amazing support for my friend and her family.

"I would also like to offer a special thank you to the businesses who have supported with raffle prizes; you have blown me away with your generosity."

Prizes on offer in the raffle include a £50 voucher to the Cinco Lounge, a month's pass to Grantham Leisure Centre and even tickets for a family to visit the Twinlakes family theme park in Melton Mowbray.

In 2021-2022 in Nottingham, Young Lives vs Cancer supported families by giving out 229 financial grants adding up to £44,696 to help with the cost of cancer.

Findings from the 'Cancer Costs' report, conducted by the charity, found families with a child on active treatment spend an extra £600 a month.

Sophie, fundraising and engagement executive, said: "Young Lives vs Cancer’s goal is always to reach as many families going through cancer as possible so that we can be there for them from diagnosis and beyond.

"Thanks to Zoe, we will be able to help even more children and young people thrive not just survive after their cancer diagnosis."

To get raffle tickets go to raffall.com/332642/enter-raffle-to-win-multiple-prize-draw-hosted-by-zoe-gayle.

Tickets cost £5.