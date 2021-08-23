Police have issued a warning about courier fraud after an elderly woman was scammed into parting with more than £5,000.

The victim, a woman in her 80s, was targeted by fraudsters posing as police officers on the phone, who provided a detailed account of why they needed her to withdraw funds and hand them to a so-called police courier. She withdrew funds from her bank and gave them to the fraudsters when they visited a property in Buckminster Lane, Skillington, Grantham on July 5.

Police are now keen to hear from anyone who might have dashcam footage from that street, or nearby streets, between 1.30pm and 3pm.

Lincolnshire Police have issued a warning about scams after a Skillington woman was targeted. (50507891)

PC Rachel Smith from Grantham CID, said: “This type of scam is particularly distressing and invasive for the person involved; they have been targeted in their home, a place that they should be able to feel, and expect to be, safe. Despite the victim asking lots of questions, these scammers had ways to get round her suspicions.

“Our new line of enquiry is of particular importance, and we’re very keen to hear from anyone who might be able to help us. Perhaps you regularly commute through that route, or live or work in the area – any information will be gratefully received to support our investigations, and hopefully bring those responsible to justice to help the victim.

“This was a despicable way to prey on a person who may be vulnerable, and the amount of money in question here is not insignificant.

"Our advice is to always question what’s happening. If you get a knock at the door, or a call from someone who appears to be official, ask yourself whether you were expecting them. If not, then check it out by calling the company or where they say they are from using a telephone number you have verified yourself.

"If the person knocking on your door is genuine then they will wait for you to check them out. Remember, you can do all of this without opening your door or speaking to the person on the other end of the phone at all. There is more good advice available from “Take Five”."

If you have information or dashcam footage which can help the police then you can contact them in the fpollowing ways: