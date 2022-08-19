An elderly woman suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash on the A52 between Sedgebrook and Barrowby yesterday (Thursday, August 18).

The woman, who is in her 80s, suffered injuries at the scene at was later taken to hospital, Lincolnshire Police confirmed.

A spokesperson from the police said: "A two-vehicle collision occurred on the A52 between Sedgebrook and Barrowby on August 18, and we were called to the scene at 3.09pm.

The crash involved two vehicles on the A52. Credit: RSM Photography (58743553)

"A black Kia Picanto had collided with a grey BMW.

"A woman in her 80s suffered serious injuries at the scene and was taken to hospital.

"Due to the impact of the collision, a stretch of road was closed along the A52 between Grantham (A1) and Saxondale (A46) in both directions. The road was re-opened at approximately 9.30pm on August 18.

"Our investigations are ongoing."

Firefighters from Grantham and Corby Glen also attended the crash yesterday (Thursday, August 18) at 3.23pm.