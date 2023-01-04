A woman in a wheelchair tipped over in a pothole on a stretch of road in Ancaster where messages have appeared demanding that craters be filled.

As reported on New Year’s Day (Sunday), villagers awoke to find graffiti painted on Ermine Street, saying ‘fix me’, ‘I’m f***ed’ and ‘road tax?’.

It comes as villagers are fed up with trying to avoid the extensive potholes across both carriageways.

The message left on the potholed Ermine Street in Ancaster. Photo: Steve Cullington (61621298)

One villager calling for action to be taken is Claire Marsden, who lives on Ermine Street.

She was being wheeled across the road on Boxing Day when her wheelchair got caught in a pothole and tipped over.

Claire, who has had limited mobility for six weeks following major ankle surgery, said: “We cannot safely cross the road where the dropped kerbs are located because of the potholes.

“It is also dangerous because vehicles are swerving the potholes and with oncoming traffic it is a massive issue and will cause an accident.

“Also, when lorries come through the village and hit the potholes it is physically shaking the houses. What is it doing to the foundations of the properties?”

Due to her limited mobility, Claire uses a wheelchair alongside a zimmer frame and crutches.

She was not hurt as a result of her wheelchair tipping over.

Lincolnshire County Council has been approached for comment.