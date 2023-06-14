A woman has sustained injuries after falling down a pothole.

Damaris Mitchell fell down the pothole, which she claims has been there for more than two years, in a parking area in Hornsby Road on Saturday, June 3.

As a result, her left ankle buckled and she sustained cuts and bruises to one side of her body.

The pothole in Hornsby Road, Grantham.

Damaris said it “happened all so quickly.”

She added: “I was extremely embarrassed as not only my sister-in-law and partner saw, but other people witnessed it.

“At first, adrenaline kicked in and it just felt sore. Then the shock kicked in and I felt very lightheaded, nauseous and tired, but luckily my injuries were minor.

“I feel ok now, it is just painful when I move my arm and leg.

“However, I am growing concerned about what will happen if somebody else were to fall and injure themselves.”

Damaris first informed FixMyStreet, overseen by Lincolnshire County Council, who would investigate it, however the land is owned by South Kesteven District Council.

A spokesperson for SKDC said: “We are sorry to hear of the injury sustained at Hornsby Road and wish Ms Mitchell a swift recovery.

“The council was not made aware of the injury at the time, however since being notified, the pothole has been inspected and will be filled.”