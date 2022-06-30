A Grantham woman has spoken about how she suddenly found herself alongside the world's press outside a New York court whilst on a family holiday.

Madeline Holden, who works at Watkins in Grantham, ended up next to the defence attorney of Ghislaine Maxwell.

She is currently on holiday with her husband, her son and his partner in New York.

Madeline said: "I saw what was on the news and it happened to coincide with the holiday.

"I just thought I’d see it from a distance but I ended up right in the middle of all the worlds press.

"They pushed about a little and as I’m so small I ended up being pushed right to the front next to Ghislaine Maxwell’s defence attorney while she was being interviewed by the world press.

Madeline Holden, wearing the orange flowery dress getting up close and personal with the worlds press next to Ghislaine Maxwell's defence attorney. (57660656)

"It felt so electric.

"Everyone fighting for her attention and there I was right next to her."

The family are currently on holiday for a week in the city that never sleeps.

Lee Holden, Madeline's son added: "We happened to be right in the middle of the sentencing announcement on the steps outside the court.

The family experienced the day of Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing whilst on holiday in New York. (57660688)

"My mum somehow managed to get right next to Ghislaine Maxwell's defence attorney while the worlds press was filming what she was saying.

"She was stood there with just her iPhone filming it.

"We’ve found ourselves in the background of so many photos from press around the world.

"It’s hilarious!"

The momentous courtcase resulted in Ghislaine Maxwell being sentenced to 20 years over sex trafficking charges in relation to her former partner Jeffrey Epstein.