A Grantham woman has started a new business after learning a new skill during the first lockdown.

Daisy Johnson, of Grantham, started a weaving business in May 2020 after lockdown left her with time to learn the new skill whilst on furlough.

Since launching her business, The Weaving Daisy, Daisy has had nearly 1,000 sales, including more than 770 on Etsy and dozens through her Instagram, @theweavingdaisy

Macrame cactus wall hangings (51928653)

Daisy said: "I picked it up in lockdown, it was my birthday in April and I had always wanted to weave so my partner got me a weaver.

"Then I had too many to keep at home and decided to sell them and it just took off.

"I have a shop on Etsy which is where I mainly sell everything; I have done one market, but it was quite consuming."

Boho candy cane Christmas decorations (51928640)

Despite learning to weave less than two years ago, Daisy creates and sells all sorts of creative items, including macramé wall hangings, woven wall hangings, custom macramé rope stars, and Christmas decorations.

Her top sellers are her macramé cactuses and Boho wall hangings.

Daisy added: "I was up until about midnight in the run up to last Christmas making them so hopefully they will be as popular this year."

Small Rope Rainbow Wall Hanging (51928626)

Bohemian woven wall hanging (51928647)