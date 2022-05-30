A Grantham woman has transformed her garden shed into a dog grooming salon.

On Wednesday, May 25, Daisy Johnson opened her business, Daisy Fresh Dogs, based at her home salon on New Row.

Daisy transformed a garden shed into an insulated and soundproofed cabin for the salon, which will be open Mondays to Fridays from 8am until 5pm.

Daisy working on one of her customers (56960491)

After months of hard work, Daisy is "really pleased" with how the salon has turned out.

She said: "I have been grooming for 12 years now and I have groomed all over at lots of different lots salons and I just wanted to be at home in a nice quiet environment and just be able to be my own boss."

Daisy has lots of experience with dogs and grooming, and hopes to use that experience to build up a great reputation for her business and make it somewhere that the dogs love coming to as well.

Daisy with two very happy clients (56960482)

When asked how the first day of business went, Daisy said: "It was really good, I was fully booked up which was really good and I had some lovely dogs."

More information on the business can be found at https://www.instagram.com/daisyfreshdogs/ or https://www.facebook.com/daisyfreshdogsgrantham

One of the dogs Daisy has groomed (56960471)

One of the dogs Daisy has groomed (56960485)