A woman has written a poem to mark Remembrance Day to honour the fallen.

Carolyn Brocklebank, of Grantham, wrote the piece, entitled 'Homeward Bound' as a sign of remembrance.

She penned the poem to remind us all "of battles which were fought many years ago and that there are still battles being fought today".

The Grantham Remembrance Day parade and service in 2021. (53066258)

Homeward Bound reads as follows:

They’re coming home,

The war is won!

The fighting’s stopped,

The killing’s done!

Waiting’s over,

Beds are aired,

The houses cleaned

And food prepared!

We wave the flags,

Three cheers for them

Who went off boys

And came back men!

Freedom is ours!

They are alive!

Their mates are dead

But they’ve survived!

Now ‘fix and mend’

Is our new aim,

To help these men

Live life again!

Our thanks to you,

The victory’s yours!

You won the war

TO END ALL WARS!