Grantham woman pens Remembrance Day poem to remind us of the battles fought
A woman has written a poem to mark Remembrance Day to honour the fallen.
Carolyn Brocklebank, of Grantham, wrote the piece, entitled 'Homeward Bound' as a sign of remembrance.
She penned the poem to remind us all "of battles which were fought many years ago and that there are still battles being fought today".
Homeward Bound reads as follows:
They’re coming home,
The war is won!
The fighting’s stopped,
The killing’s done!
Waiting’s over,
Beds are aired,
The houses cleaned
And food prepared!
We wave the flags,
Three cheers for them
Who went off boys
And came back men!
Freedom is ours!
They are alive!
Their mates are dead
But they’ve survived!
Now ‘fix and mend’
Is our new aim,
To help these men
Live life again!
Our thanks to you,
The victory’s yours!
You won the war
TO END ALL WARS!