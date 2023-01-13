A woman has pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a hamster.

Emma Suzanne Parker, of Belvoir Gardens, Great Gonerby, was charged with one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal by an act / failure to act.

A plea and trial preparation hearing was held at Lincoln Crown Court on December 5, 2022, where Parker pleaded guilty to the offence.

Lincoln Crown Court (57498883)

She was granted bail until her sentence hearing which was due to take place today (January 13).

However, the case had to be removed from the list due to "unforeseen circumstances".

No new date has been confirmed yet.