Three women, including one from Grantham, have pleaded not guilty in an alleged fraud trial.

The women appeared in Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday, September 12, for trial preparation and to enter their not guilty pleas.

Kristina Cady, 32, of Keats Avenue, Grantham, is accused of entering into an arrangement that saw her receive “criminal property”, namely payments from VBC Instrument Engineering, which were disguised as wages.

Catherine Pierson, of Northolt Close, Farnborough, Hampshire, is accused of the same charge.

Cady is accused of being a part of the scam for 11 months in 2015 and 2016 and Pierson was allegedly part of the scam from 2015 until March 2018.

It is alleged these agreements were made with Catherine McGreggor, of Broadgate, Weston Hills, Spalding, who was director of VBC Instrument Engineering.

McGreggor, 58, is accused of carrying out fraud by abusing her position as director for personal gain, between March 23, 2016 and February 21, 2020.

It is alleged McGreggor had in her possession or under her control fake invoices to VBC Engineering Ltd, for use in the course of or in connection with a fraud, between February 10, 2014 and August 11, 2018.

She is also alleged to have made false expense claims to non-departmental public body Innovate UK between December 3, 2015 and September 11, 2018, with the intention of personal gain.

Two further charges are in relation to payments made to Cady and Pierson.

Cady, McGreggor and Pierson are set to appear for Lincoln Crown Court for a further hearing on February 9, 2024.

The trial has been adjourned to January 6, 2025 at Lincoln Crown Court.