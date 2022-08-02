A mother has completed a walk from Grantham to Skegness in aid of a cancer charity.

Leanne Fisher, aged 31, walked 65 miles from her home town in Grantham to Skegness clock tower over the weekend to raise money for Marie Curie.

Starting out on Saturday morning, Leanne walked for a total of 22 hours across three days, stopping in Sleaford and Boston on the way to the coast.

Leanne Fisher completed 65 miles over three days. (58385636)

Leanne's 14 year-old-son Tyler, a pupil at Priory Ruskin Academy, joined in with his mother on the first day, as the pair walked 13 miles to Sleaford.

On Sunday, Leanne completed the 32 mile trek to Boston on her own, before being joined by her partner Danny Charles, aged 36, for the final 20 mile stretch to Skegness.

Leanne said: "What a crazy three days. I can't believe its over. On the first day, me and Tyler set off to Sleaford, it was around 13 miles.

Tyler and Leanne at Sleaford Superdrug. (58385639)

"The second day I did on my own. I walked 32 miles to Boston. It was a tough day just walking through thick, high grass and meadows with soaked feet."

Leanne is a store manager at Grantham Superdrug and intended to meet the Boston team on Sunday, but she sadly did not arrive there in time.

She continued: "I was so worried that I wouldn't be able to finish but I finally got to Boston but I was running late, so I didn't make it to meet the Boston Superdrug team but I got there nonetheless.

"[It was] around nine hours in total to get there. The final day my partner Danny joined me on the last stretch of 20 miles to get to Skegness, walking through all the little villages, but we did it!

Leanne and Danny on the final day. (58385629)

"We got there at around 3pm, met the team at Superdrug and had a well deserved fish and chips.

"I have never done anything like this before. I didn't train at all, I just didn't have time, but I'm proud of what we have done.

"My family hasn't had a history of loss from cancer but my partner's family has and some of them I didn't have the honour of meeting - Gary, Gail, Dora but some of them I did - Dennis - his family are like my own and it's rewarding to try and give back.

Leanne Fisher and her son Tyler. (58385626)

"I'm just a single person, I can't change the world, but at least I can say I did something."

Danny said: "The walk was very difficult but Leanne smashed it."

Leanne will be collecting donations until midnight tonight (Tuesday) at www.gofundme.com/f/charity-walk-to-skegness.

Alternatively, there are still collection tins in Grantham Superdrug. £470 has so far been raised.