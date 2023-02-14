Woman pushed from electric scooter and robbed in Grantham park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was robbed after being pushed from her electric scooter.

The robbery happened on Friday, February 3, in Wyndham Park at around 8pm.

The woman's wallet, containing cash and cards, was stolen.

A woman was robbed in Wyndham Park while in her electric scooter. (62438069)

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and have both since been bailed.

Anyone with information should call DC Matthew Trayling on 07799 113342 or email matthew.trayling@lincs.police.uk