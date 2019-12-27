Woman receives generous donation from Long Bennington company after she was left paraplegic due to blood clot

A woman who was paralysed after suffering a blood clot on her spine has received a generous donation from a local company to help her adapt her new home.

Long Bennington company Smart Fleet Solutions has made a charity donation of £500 to support 27-year-old Olivia Langley, who has been left paraplegic as a result of a spinal cord injury due to a blood clot.

Nominated by client services intelligence manager Ruth Pask at the company’s technical centre in Long Bennington, Olivia (known as Liv) is fund-raising for rehabilitation and mobility equipment following her release from hospital.