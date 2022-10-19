A woman who took up running three years ago has completed her first 10 mile event in memory of her dad.

Wendy Smith, from Harlaxton, ran her first 10 mile major event in York on Sunday (October 16) in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

She ran in memory of her dad, John Crowther, from Ancaster who passed away in October 2020.

Wendy Smith ran in aid of the British Heart Foundation. (60094187)

Wendy took up running in 2019 while approaching 50 years of age as a way to manage her mental health and stay physically fit.

She said: "I started the Couch 2 5K programme through Grantham Running Club, and have not looked back.

"Running has become part of my life, I have made some amazing friends through running and it has helped me immensely to manage my grief after my dad passed away.

"[Sunday] was my first large run event, the sun shone, the course was scenic, especially running by York Minister and the support from the crowds was amazing."

Wendy's husband, Simon Smith, is a keen runner as well, and recently took part in the York Marathon.

She continued: "I finished elated and proud to have raised money for the British Heart Foundation, a great cause, and knew my Dad would have been proud.

"I would like to thank all of those who donated to the BHF, in memory of John Crowther.

"I would like to thank Grantham Running Club, and the friends I have made through the club, who have been encouraging and supportive.

"I would say to anyone thinking of taking up running, do it."

Wendy paid tribute to her dad, describing him as "kind, sociable and honest" and said that he would help anyone, "out of sheer kindness".

"[He] is so very missed by his family and friends," she added.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so through the British Heart Foundation website.

Wendy and Simon are now looking forward to their next running challenge.