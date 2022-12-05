A woman says somebody could be killed after her car was struck by a stone thrown at her vehicle in the High Street.

The large stone shattered the woman's windscreen after she had turned right out of Avenue Road into the High Street at about 8.40pm on Thursday, December 1.

The woman, who gave her name as Ms Collins, was driving with a passenger at the time and said: "It was like we had been shot."

A driver says a stone was thrown at her vehicle after she turned right into Grantham High Street from Avenue Road. (16705839)

The incident happened a few days before reports of youngsters throwing stones from the roof of Barclays Bank in Grantham on Saturday night.

Lincolnshire Police says it is investigating the latest incident and aims to identify the offenders.

Ms Collins, who has reported Thursday's incident to police, said there was a"really loud bang" when the stone hit her car. She said it must have measured three to four inches across.

Ms Collins added: "It was completely unexpected but I carried on driving and I am glad I did because I have heard they have hit people as well. They could end up killing someone.

"We live in a safe community and people need to be responsible and accountable to each other and that means all of us."

PCSO Patrick Welby reported that one person was hit with a stone and several vehicles damaged on Saturday after it was reported a number of youths were throwing stones from the roof of Barclays Bank in High Street. He added: "We are lucky no one was seriously hurt this time."