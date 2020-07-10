Woman seriously injured in A1 collision involving three vehicles near Grantham
Published: 10:53, 10 July 2020
| Updated: 11:01, 10 July 2020
A woman was seriously injured and significant delays were caused after a collision occurred on the northbound carriageway of the A1 opposite the Esso petrol station at Marston.
The collision occurred at around 4.30pm yesterday (July 9) and involved a silver Renault Clio, a Grand Jeep Cherokee and a Mercedes.
The female driver of the Renault Clio was seriously injured and was taken to Queen's medical Centre in Nottingham.
