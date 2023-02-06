Home   News   Article

Woman in her 60s seriously injured after crash involving tractor in Edenham with road closed for 8 hours

By Kerry Coupe
Published: 11:26, 06 February 2023
 | Updated: 11:27, 06 February 2023

A woman in her 60s was seriously injured after the car she was driving was involved in a crash with a tractor.

The accident happened at the junction of Scottlethorpe Road and Main Street in Edenham at about 12.20pm yesterday (Sunday, February 5).

It involved a car and a tractor and the woman, who was driving the car, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A crash in Edenham closed the main road through the village. Photo: Lincolnshire Police
A crash in Edenham closed the main road through the village. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

The road was closed for more than eight hours as a result of the incident and reopened at 8.05pm. Firefighters from Corby Glen attended the incident and cleared oil from the road.

