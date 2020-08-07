A woman from Colsterworth will sky dive to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Samantha Bill will be jumping out of a plane tomorrow [Saturday] to raise money in honour of her mother, Helen, who is terminally ill with cancer.

Helen Bill, along with her husband Steve, volunteers for Grantham Police, and will be joining Sam on Saturday to support her with the skydive.

Samantha is raising money for her mother Helen, pictured with husband Steve (39996029)

Sam, who lives just 10 doors down from her parents in Colsterworth describes her mother as “amazing and heroic”, with over £1,400 raised for Cancer Research in her name.

Sixty-seven year old Helen fell ill cancer four years ago, but beat it with the support of her family and the dedication of the Cancer Research team. However, the disease has now returned in a more aggressive form.

Samantha said: “This charity is so close to my family’s heart as unfortunately just after lockdown my mum was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“I’m extremely nervous [to skydive], it’s hit me now that I’m jumping out of a plane but it is so worth it as all donations go to such an amazing Charity.

“I thought, why didn’t I just do a coffee morning?

“Mum is one of the most caring people I know and has done and still is doing so much for the community.

“She’s one of those people who doesn’t like to say anything that she’s done but she’s done so much.”

“She’s done Neighbourhood Watch for over 15 years and she cares for my dad who’s disabled.”

Helen also wrote a booklet in 2014 for key stage 2 aged children, giving them advice and information on how to be aware and safe.

The book was meant for primary schools just in the Grantham area but it was circulated throughout the county of Lincolnshire, with 29,000 booklets distributed with the intention of helping children understand safety.

Sam continued: “It’s been very difficult during the pandemic, I can’t hug her or anything.

“Me and my mum want to raise as much money as I can for Cancer Research so one day hopefully no one will lose a loved one to Cancer.

“One day I hope nobody will have to lose a loved one due to Cancer and the more money raised will help towards this mission.

“The money I raise will help fund life-saving research and to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”

You can donate to Sam’s fundraiser by visiting: fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/sams-giving-page-2505

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Read more GranthamHuman Interest