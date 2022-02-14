A woman has set up a club to give people with hearing loss a place to meet and to raise awareness of deaf culture.

Carly Stanbrook of Grantham has recently relaunched the Grantham Deaf Club, with the first meeting set for March 4.

Meetings will start out once a month at Unit 3, Hollis Road on the first Friday of each month between 7pm and 9pm, with everyone welcome.

Carly has been learning British Sign Language (BSL) since 2015, and is currently studying her level 3 qualification, with the hope of becoming an interpreter.

She said: "Obviously, you learn about the deaf culture and when I studied in Grantham, I went to the Grantham Deaf Club when it was up and running, and it is quite important to the deaf community to get together."

Carly said that the monthly meetings could become more regular if there was enough interest.

She explained that she had two nephews who are deaf, and got into BSL when her son, who suffers from Autism, used to communicate to her through signing.

Carly continued: “Initially, my son, who’s autistic, didn’t speak at all, but he used to sign to me, so I thought if he’s never going to talk, I’m going to learn this and I can teach it to him as well.

"Then, as I was doing it, he started to talk a bit more. He does use quite a bit of sign as well."

She said that she would not be charging anyone to come along, but would take donations that could go towards a Christmas do or a meal out.

Carly said: "[The aim is] to grow and it’s not just specifically for deaf people. Hearing people can come and they can be involved in the deaf culture. It’s about making people more deaf aware I suppose.

"If hearing people come in and they can’t sign, they can be there and pick up bits and just show that you can mingle."

Last year, deaf actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, known for her role in Eastenders, won Strictly Come Dancing and raised significant awareness of the deaf community in the process.

To find out more, visit Grantham Deaf Club on Facebook.