A woman in her 20s who had attended a festival at Grimsthorpe Castle was sexually assaulted on Sunday (September 5).

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which took place in the early hours of the money near the village of Edenham.

The victim, in her early 20s, had earlier attended the Forbidden Forest Festival at Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Witnesses can contact police by calling 101, quoting incident 36 of September 6 or by emailing: force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 36 of September 6 in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.