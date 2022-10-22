A Colsterworth woman has spoken of the relief she felt after asking for help to manage her debt.

Becka Fothergill contacted Christians Against Poverty in Stamford two years ago when she was struggling to make ends meet.

Despite working full time, she was no longer able to just throw things into the trolley during the weekly shop, but had to take a calculator to carefully work out what she could afford.

An empty wallet. Photo: istock

The tipping point came when she fell behind on her car repayments and couldn’t keep up with her credit card and council tax bills.

Becka said: “There was a real shame to it. Thousands of people get into debt but you feel like you’re on your own with nowhere to go.

“It was difficult to make the call. During the first meeting I just cried, but I felt a huge wave of relief to finally be getting help.”

Becka has been working with the advisors for a year and hopes to secure a debt relief order to get her finances back on track.

As well as helping Becka to clear her debts, the team have helped her to change her spending habits and make considered purchases rather than impulse buys.

Becka has also found faith from her dealings with the charity, but says there is no expectation for clients to become part of the church community.

She said: “It’s really important that people speak up if they are struggling. In this situation you can feel a great deal of shame but the advisors value every person and they want to help.

“I’ve called them while the bailiffs have been knocking at my door. It was really scary but they helped to calm me down.

“They are all incredible and should be really proud of what they are doing for people.”