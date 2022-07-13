A Grantham woman has shaved her head to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Helen Gilbert shaved her head yesterday (Tuesday) at 12pm at Clares of Grantham.

Helen said: "I decided to shave my head because I struggle with maintaining my hair at its current length due to having fibromyalgia.

Before Helen had her hair shaved. (57926284)

"I could have just had the length shortened but it would only be me that benefited from that.

"If I'm going to do a job I may as well do it properly with maximum benefit.

"This way I don't have to struggle anymore, cancer research get some valuable donations, the little princess trust get a large amount of hair to do their valuable work and Claire gets some publicity so it's a four way win I think.

Before Helen had her hair shaved. (57926278)

Helen's hair that was shaved. (57926359)

"I have lost two uncles to cancer and a grandad I never got to meet.

"I have friends who have had cancer, some fortunately who are still here and others not so and one of my customer's father has recently been diagnosed, so I want to show my support to her and her family as well as anyone that is affected by this awful disease.

"My message to people thinking about doing something like this for charity is to go for it."

Helen after her hair was shaved. (57926396)

Helen after her hair was shaved. (57926389)

If you would like to donate, you can do that here.

So far, Helen has raised £220 for Cancer Research UK.