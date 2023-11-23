A woman was left shocked when her car window suddenly smashed while she was driving.

Becky Walker was driving along Harrowby Lane in Grantham last Thursday (November 16) - with her mother in the front – when all of a sudden she heard a “loud bang”, followed by another.

When she turned around, she saw her back window had shattered.

A Google Streetview of Harrowby Lane.

She said: “It made me jump and I said ‘what the hell was that?’ to my mum.

“It shook me up but I carried on driving home as I only live on Tennyson Avenue.”

Becky said the sound was similar to a gunshot, leading her to question what the cause could have been as it was “very rare” for a back window to explode.

She took to Facebook to share what happened to her and asked if something similar had happened to anyone else.

Some residents then revealed they too had suffered from incidents along the same stretch of road - with some fearing they could have been deliberate acts.

Zoe Leeton said the same thing had happened to her the day after while travelling near the playfield on Harrowby Lane.

She said: “[It] damaged my car but luckily [it] didn’t smash my windows.

“Absolutely insane, so dangerous.”

Sarah Egan also said stones had been thrown at her car before while driving on Harrowby Lane.

The sudden shattering of a car window is rare, but it is still possible.

It is more common in side and back windows due to the tempered glass used, which can suddenly shatter due to compression on the outer glass sheet.

When the sheet is put under stress, it can suddenly shred if there is even minor damage to the edges or interior of the glass.

Becky reported the incident to the Lincolnshire Police, who treated the incident as criminal damage.

A spokesman told this paper that they have since closed the incident and are no longer investigating.

Becky’s window has also since been repaired.

Has a similar thing happened to you while travelling along Harrowby Lane?

Let us know by contacting katie.green@granthamjournal.co.uk