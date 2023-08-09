A woman has suffered broken bones after being knocked over by a dog.

Shirley Lane-Gilhespy, who lives in Grantham, was walking her dog with a friend on July 18 outside Great Gonerby, when a “not well under control” large dog knocked her over.

As a result, Shirley, 75, was left in “excruciating pain” and was left to lay on the ground for three hours before she was taken by ambulance to Lincoln County Hospital.

Shirley's bruising after she was knocked over by the large dog.Shirley's bruising after she was knocked over by the large dog.

The hospital visit revealed she had broken her right kneecap in three places, and it was also dislocated and torn from its ligaments.

He knee was operated on, and Shirley now has a brace fitted to her right leg for six weeks.

“My quality of life has been drastically diminished”, she said.

“There was a loud audible crack when the dog hit me, and I was aware in that instant that serious damage had been done.

“The first few moments were consumed by my feelings of terrible pain and a realisation that I could not move.

“The other dog walkers were, with one exception, helpful and caring.

“The owner of the dog came over, looked at me and his contribution to the situation was a curt ‘oh dear’ and that was the last I saw of him.

“At the same time, while people were expressing concern, I was aware that an ambulance was being called.

“As I lay there my feelings were of pain but also of anger and frustration.

“I was also aware that, at the age of 75, getting back to full fitness would be a hard struggle, but I knew I would be determined.”

Shirley is now restricted to the downstairs of her house and uses a Zimmer frame to get about.

She is also unable to drive, two family holidays have had to be cancelled and she doesn’t know when she can return to walking, playing golf and doing yoga.

After her leg brace is removed, she will have to undergo a period of “intense physiotherapy”.

She added: “I am told that this will be extremely painful if I wish to restore full mobility.”

Shirley is “grateful” for the support she received, but hopes that this incident will “encourage dog owners to fully accept responsibility for their pets”.

She said: “This means training your pet, ensuring it is properly socialised and, if an unfortunate accident occurs, having insurance to cover damage or injury caused by your pet.

“In brief, be a responsible dog owner.”