Woman sustains 'minor injury' following a collision on High Dyke north of Grantham
Published: 09:38, 11 December 2020
| Updated: 09:39, 11 December 2020
A woman sustained a 'minor injury' following a collision on High Dyke.
The incident, a collision involving a car, was reported at 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday) at Barkston Heath.
Emergency services were on the scene and the road was closed until 7.09pm.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "No other vehicles involved and the woman driving the vehicle sustained a minor injury."