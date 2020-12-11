Home   News   Article

Woman sustains 'minor injury' following a collision on High Dyke north of Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 09:38, 11 December 2020
 | Updated: 09:39, 11 December 2020

A woman sustained a 'minor injury' following a collision on High Dyke.

The incident, a collision involving a car, was reported at 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday) at Barkston Heath.

Emergency services were on the scene and the road was closed until 7.09pm.

Police still on the scene of the RTC at around 6.30pm, image via R.Mortiss (43510208)
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "No other vehicles involved and the woman driving the vehicle sustained a minor injury."

