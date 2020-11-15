A woman has been taken to hospital after she was involved in a collision with a car this morning (November 15).

Emergency services including the police, several ambulances and a fire engine were quickly on the scene at the car park of Asda on Union Street.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called at 11.56am today (November 15) to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

A woman has been taken to hospital following an incident at Asda car park. (43128952)

“This happened near the Asda in Union Street, Grantham.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a woman, was taken to hospital.”