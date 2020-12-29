Woman taken to hospital after emergency services close road in Grantham town centre
Police closed a road in Grantham following concerns for the safety of a woman in a town centre property.
Emergency services attended Avenue Road in the early afternoon of Christmas Eve after receiving reports about the woman, who is in her twenties.
An ambulance and a fire crew also attended, as well as police. Police say the woman received medical assistance.
Neighbours reported the woman "hanging out of a window". Maria Pia Amendola said: "A girl wanted to throw herself out of the window. She was about to fall. But luckily the firefighters have taken her and everything is ok."
A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 12.49pm on December 24 to a private address in Grantham. The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent a double-crewed ambulance and one patient was taken to Lincoln County Hospital.”