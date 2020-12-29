Police closed a road in Grantham following concerns for the safety of a woman in a town centre property.

Emergency services attended Avenue Road in the early afternoon of Christmas Eve after receiving reports about the woman, who is in her twenties.

An ambulance and a fire crew also attended, as well as police. Police say the woman received medical assistance.

A fire engine and police have attended Avenue Road. Photo: Roger Mortiss (43718641)

Neighbours reported the woman "hanging out of a window". Maria Pia Amendola said: "A girl wanted to throw herself out of the window. She was about to fall. But luckily the firefighters have taken her and everything is ok."

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 12.49pm on December 24 to a private address in Grantham. The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent a double-crewed ambulance and one patient was taken to Lincoln County Hospital.”