Police are appealing for information after a woman in her 40s reported being assaulted and was taken to hospital.

Lincolnshire Police were called to an address on York Way, Grantham just after 9.00pm last night (Sunday) after one of the residents reported being assaulted.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to an address on York Way, Grantham just after 9pm on Sunday 7 November.

"One of the residents, a woman, in her 40s, reported being assaulted and was taken to the Queens Medical Centre for treatment.

"Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area around 9pm to get in touch. We would like to speak to anyone who saw anyone hanging around the area or anything they thought was suspicious."