A woman is cycling 5,000 miles over the year for charity and in memory of her “dear” mother.

Jane Fiorentino, who lives in Grantham, has so far cycled 1,965 miles of her 5,000 mile goal and has raised £975 so far for Dementia UK.

She is cycling in memory of her mother Barbara Fiorentino, who had vascular dementia and sadly died in September 2022.

Jane Fiorentino, who lives in Grantham, is cycling 5000 miles over the year. (63613614)

Jane said she wanted to thank “all the staff that look after dementia patients and their families in some way”,

She added: “I cycle every day as I suffer with mental illness and it’s cycling and music that help me cope with everyday life.

“One day, I thought I cycle all these miles, so why not put them to good use and raise money for charity.

Barbara Fiorentino (left) and Jane's granddaughter Ava (right) (63613600)

“I chose Dementia UK because of my dear mother.”

Barbara was cared for at Apple Trees Care Home, in Arlington Gardens, and the "dedication of the nurses and carers there were fantastic."

Jane began cycling on January 1, and her last ride will be on December 31.

She is cycling around Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire and “so far it’s going well”, added Jane.

Anyone can donate to Jane’s JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/page/jane-fiorentino.

Dementia UK is a specialist support service, providing support to families facing dementia.