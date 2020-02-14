Val Marsden, 63, is getting her very first tattoo, of a koala, to raise money for the Australian bushfires.

Donations will go towards the Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES), who are supporting Australian wildlife that has been devastated by bushfires.

Val, who recently took her first big overseas trip down under to meet a cat from Facebook with over 26,000 fans, is now looking to do something to help the Australian wildlife in the wake of the wildfires.

Val poses with a koala on her recent visit to Australia. (29004683)

The famous feline, known as Office Cat, is a page run by Pete Smith, the cat’s owner based in New South Wales.

Pete said: “Val Marsden came over here to Australia to visit us. We met through our cat’s Facebook page, Office Cat.

“She loves him, and decided to take the plunge and come out to meet him (and us, of course!)”

“Val’s a real animal lover, and she immediately fell head over heels for our unique wildlife.

“She was stunned at the abundance of our unique fauna, and lets face it, apart from snakes and spiders, what’s not to love?”

The recent bushfires in Australia are said to have lost more than a billion native animals, with the count still rising.

Pete continued: “Shortly after returning to Grantham, Val saw footage of the devastating bushfires we went through from November through to mid February.

“The footage shocked Val, and she wanted to do something to help. What to do? Well, she hit upon the idea of getting her very FIRST tattoo, of a koala.

“She’s running a Val to fund raiser in conjunction with this event for WIRES, a brilliant wildlife rescue organisation who have been inundated with requests to save and tend to Australian native wildlife who have survived in the bushfires.”

Val’s Justgiving page, which has currently raised over £160 and counting for WIRES, said: “I had the great privilege of visiting Australia last year where I fell in love with the people, the scenery and the animals!

“Since I came home this wonderful land has been on fire and so much has been destroyed.I feel that I wouldjust like to do my bit for the poor animals....I have a particular fondness for koalas which is why I am having one tattooed on my arm.”

To donate to Val’s cause, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/val-marsden?utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_content=Val-Marsden&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Facebook&utm_term=wPGax6DJ7

