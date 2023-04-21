A woman will be holding a ball for the town’s hospice as they cared for her father five years ago.

Jodi Tanning, who lives in Billingborough, will be holding a 1920’s themed ball on Saturday, September 16, at Woodland Waters, in Willoughby Road, Ancaster.

The ball will raise money for St Barnabas Hospice as they cared for her father, Alan Tanning, who was born in Grantham.

Jodi Tanning, organiser of the charity.

Jodi said: “St Barnabas are not government funded and they need our support for the nurses and the care that goes into caring for loved ones.

“They don’t just care for the people, they are there for you afterwards, so we need to help them.

“It hits home to a lot of people and a lot of people really need them.”

Former Status Quo drummer Jeff Rich will be performing at the charity ball.

Drinks will be served on arrival, alongside a three-course meal and raffle prizes.

The legendary Status Quo drummer, Jeff Rich, will also be performing with his band the Bare Foot Doctors.

This is the second ball Jodi has organised as she held another in 2019.

Jodi Tanning (left) and Sue Tanning (right), Jodi’s mum.

The event will begin at 7pm.

For tickets, contact Jodi on 07940 736737.