A woman will be hosting a charity ball in aid of an organisation who helped her mum during her battle with a rare cancer.

Sarah-Jane Woodall, 42, was diagnosed with Choriocarcinoma – a fast growing cancer that occurs in the uterus – in 2018.

She has since fought the cancer, and her daughter, Jade Burkhill, 24, will be hosting a charity ball on July 15 at the Red Lion in Newton.

Jade Burkhill, daughter of Sarah Jane Newman, will be hosting a charity ball to raise money for Maggie's Centre.

This will be to raise money for Maggie’s Centre, a charity which provides free cancer support and information in centres across the UK, and Jade is appealing for raffle and auction prizes.

Jade said: “Even though she has fought the cancer, she has everyday struggles now.

“Maggie’s were a home to home environment run solely on volunteers.

“It meant we could go and visit mum at London Charing Cross Hospital and it felt away from the horrible hospital environment.”

Alongside Jade, Sarah is also mum to Jack, 20, James, 6, and Max, 5 and is engaged to Darren.

During her treatment in 2018, Jade and Sarah held a coffee morning to raise money for Maggie’s Centre and raised over £1,000.

Jade hopes to beat this target at the charity ball this year.

The charity ball will be a “full evening of entertainment, auctions, raffles and much more”, as stated on the poster.

The event costs £20 per person and will run from 9pm until midnight. Evening meal tickets, which cost £45 per person, have now sold out.

A return minibus is also available at a small extra cost.

For anyone who wishes to donate raffle and auction prizes, or are interested in buying tickets, they can contact Jade on 07880 716421.

People can also email Jade on jadeburkhill5@gmail.com.