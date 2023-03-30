A woman will be running 10k to raise money for a drone charity that reunites dogs back with their owners.

Georgia Rae Laidlaw Brown, from Bottesford, will run from Little Jacks Farm in Bottesford to Kilvington Lakes, near Newark, and back making the run just over 10 kilometres.

She will be doing this on Monday, May 1, to raise money for Drone to Home, the first dedicated dog drone rescue service in the UK.

Georgia Rae Laidlaw Brown with dog Monty. (63294343)

Georgia, 32, said: "I’ve been following Drone To Home on Facebook for a while now and really admire what they do.

"They’ve found and reunited so many dogs with their families and each individual story is so moving.

"I wanted to help them with their fundraising efforts to go towards buying new equipment so they can branch out and do even more."

Georgia owns a dog called Monty.

She hopes to help the charity continue its "life saving work" and "support them to grow so they are able to find and reunite even more dogs", added Georgia.

To donate to Georgia's fundraiser, go to www.justgiving.com/page/dronetohomefundraiser.

Drone To Home is a Nottinghamshire-based charity.