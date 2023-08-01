A Grantham woman will run the Great North Run to raise money for a hospice that provided her with support through “difficult” times.

Annette Doran, who lives in Sunningdale, will be raising money for St Barnabas Hospice when she takes part in the run on Sunday, September 10.

The hospice helped Annette after she was told she was in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma a few years ago.

Annette Doran will be raising money for St Barnabas Hospice.

Annette said: “When I had my lymphoma, they [St Barnabas Hospice] were there for me, and sometimes we don’t realise what is offered to us.

“I am honoured to be taking part in the Great North Run to raise money for a charity that supported me through some more difficult times.”

Annette began to run during Covid after she suffered an injury in a motorbike accident and wanted to do something to get her active.

Annette added: “I had to get moving and whilst the injury wasn’t bad, I had to do something.

“That’s how it all started and then you just push yourself that bit further.”

Annette’s target is £500 and anyone who would like to donate can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/annette-doran1.

Last year, Annette also took park in the Lincoln 10k and raised money for St Barnabas Hospice.