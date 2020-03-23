An 87-year-old Grantham woman is selling her prized porcelain dolls after being given just months to live.

Molly Clough was diagnosed with terminal cancer in December.

After being told that “she would be lucky to see the daffodils” Molly is hoping to “use what time I have left” to raise funds for a variety of charities including St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham, Marie Curie and Cancer Research, by selling her three rare German porcelain dolls.