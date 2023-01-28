A Grantham woman was treated to a “restyle” in 1994.

Dale Watson, who lived on Palmwood Close, took part in the Style Counsel section of BBC’s Good Morning with Anne and Nick.

The idea of the section was the show gave people “style advice and try to meet their specific needs”, said Sally Lindsay, associate producer at the time.

Dale Watson with Carol Spenser and Saks' top hairdresser Gary Hooker in 1994. (62009700)

She added: “We don’t call it a makeover programme, that is where you change someone totally. With the people who write in, it has usually taken them a lot for them to do it.”

Dale worked at Newton House Care Home at the time and wrote in because she was going to Belize to see her family.

A television crew spent a day filming at her home where she got style tips from presenter Carol Spenser.

She was treated to three new outfits, a new hairdo and also a makeup session.

50 years ago - Ingoldsby Social club officially opened

A social club was officially opened in 1973. The Ingoldsby Social club, erected by the Ingoldsby and District Playing Fields Association in 1972 alongside grants, officially opened in January 1973.

The club was opened by Chief Superintendent W. T. Goosey, head of Grantham Divisional Police at the time.

The social club was formed in November 1972.

Until 10 years before the premises were used as a public house.

Membership was 140 at the time, but it was predicted to build up in the weeks after the official opening.

It was a meeting place for the people of Ingoldsby, Lenton, Hanby and Keisby, and it was used for activities such as darts, cards, dominoes, bar billiards and also playing records. Activities that were planned included a sponsored walk in March 1973, and also bingo sessions.

10 years ago - Golden wedding couple met browsing shop window

A couple who celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in 2013 first met while browsing in a shop window in Croydon.

Jeff West met his wife-to-be Pauline outside the shop where Jeff said they “hit it off straight away”.

Eighteen months later, on January 26, they were married in Croydon Register Office during one of the worst winters on record.

The weather was so bad their taxi failed to turn up on time and they were late for their wedding.

“I suppose it’s good luck!” said Pauline, who was born in Croydon.

They held their reception at the home of Pauline’s mother.

Not long afterwards Jeff, 73, brought Pauline to his home town of Grantham on a day trip and she fell in love with the place.

They moved to town where Jeff got a job with Coles Cranes.