A Grantham woman has been tricked into paying out more than £1,500 by fraudsters who claimed to represent the courts.

Lincolnshire Police is carrying out an investigation after the woman, in her fifties, was targeted by the fraudsters on more than one occasion.

The victim reported that she had received a phone call from a man who claimed he was contacting her from the court on behalf of HM Revenue and Customs to recover a debt she owed. The caller said the victim owed HMRC money and stated she would need to make a payment.