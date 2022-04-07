A Grantham woman says she is unhappy with the police response after she was followed by two men in a car.

The woman says two men tried to get her to go over to her car while she was walking on Springfield Road. They wanted her to look at a mobile phone which she says was locked when she saw it.

After walking away the car then drove past the woman four times. Fearing that they would follow her to her home nearby, she took an alternative route home so they could not follow her.

Lincolnshire Police say they take all such reports seriously. In this case, they say they believe the men were trying to sell stolen goods.

But the woman, a mother of three who has suffered from agoraphobia in the past, says: "I didn't feel like they were trying to sell something to me. They asked if I had a minute and then repeated that again when I asked why and when I said "not really, why?" - he said I just need help with this, showing me his locked mobile phone.

"Then when I said I had somewhere to be they passed me, intimidating me four times, shouting, beeping and slowing when passing me. Surely if they were carrying stolen goods, approaching a stranger who reacts negatively would make them go away and find someone less hostile?"

The woman says she is now fearful of being alone and terrified of leaving her house. She added: "They (the police) haven't made any attempt to confirm any of their investigations to me, and I've been offered no support from them for the negative impact this has had on my mental health, I was unable to be alone and still not able to and have missed a day at work because of the stress this has caused me.

"The way the police handled my call left me feeling like I shouldn't have bothered to contact them and almost like they didn't believe me."

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Mark Hillson said: “Lincolnshire Police takes all reports from members of the public seriously. The details provided by the caller have been recorded and this helps to inform future decisions.

“Although no criminal offences have occurred, we understand the concerns felt by women and girls in the community. Using the information provided, officers believe they may have identified the vehicle involved.

“The vehicle – an Audi – may now be stopped should it return to Lincolnshire. In this instance, we believe the men in the vehicle were attempting to pressure the caller into buying stolen goods.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated in Lincolnshire, and we would encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious to get in contact with us on 101, or by email or through Crimestoppers.”