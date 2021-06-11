A woman who founded a charity in memory of her husband, a Red Arrows pilot who died in a crash, has been made an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Dr Emma Egging founded the Jon Egging Trust after the death of her husband, Flt Lt Jon Egging, at the Bournemouth Air Show in 2011.

The couple had lived together in Morcott in Rutland but now Emma lives in Colsterworth and received the award for services to vulnerable people.

Dr Emma Egging, founder of the Jon Egging Trust, crossing the finish line of an ultramarathon to mark 10 years of the trust

The Jon Egging Trust, known as Jet, aims to increase young peoples’ self-confidence, self-esteem and other vital life and work skills through a series of workshops.

On the website for the trust, Dr Egging says she is proud to lead a team of 21 staff and more than 200 volunteers.

She says: "My ambition is to reach out to as many young people in need of help across the country as possible and by 2031 we aim to have reached one million young people across the UK.

Flt Lt Jon Egging, Red 4 with the Red Arrows, who died at the Bournemouth Air Show in 2011. Photo: Crown Copyright

"In my role as CEO I am committed to developing our work with young people from aged seven to 24 who are underachieving and at risk of becoming NEET (not in employment, education or training). I lead on the vision and continuous development of JET and have primary responsibility for establishing new partnerships with major stakeholders and donors."

Before the Jon Egging Trust, Dr Egging worked at the British Museum for five years as part of the community partnerships team.

It's been a big week for Emma after the Jon Egging Trust yesterday launched a free education resource hub, JET Inspired, in partnership with the the Red Arrows.

Aimed at teachers and youth leaders, JET Inspired brings to life the cornerstones of JET’s face to-face confidence-building programmes through the prism of the Red Arrows, with content focussed on teamwork, leadership, communication and resilience. The digital hub was developed in response to Covid-19 as a way to grant wider access to JET’s unique education programmes.

“As a charity, we work with schools and youth organisations to support young people who may be struggling to stay motivated and focussed at school, often because of the life challenges they’ve faced,” said Dr Egging, who is chief executive officer of the charity.

“When the pandemic hit we were suddenly unable to support our students face-to-face so we knew we needed to take an innovative approach to reaching out to existing students as well as expanding our reach to new schools.”

JET Inspired offers access to a series of dynamic behind-the-scenes films which explore how the skills and techniques used by the Red Arrows to deliver their breathtaking displays can be translated into the classroom. Each video is accompanied by free-to-download lesson plans, activities and resources aligned to Key Stages 2, 3 and 4 of the PSHE National Curriculum.

The digital build was supported by aerospace leaders Northrop Grumman, based in Market Deeping, which has also helped deliver inspirational outreach days to local JET students at RAF Waddington since 2014.

“We’re passionate believers in the extraordinary value of keeping young people inspired and engaged in education; a challenge made all the more difficult by the impact of Covid-19 on children’s lives. As long-time supporters of the Jon Egging Trust, we’re delighted to be backing this important initiative,” said Nick Chaffey, chief executive, UK, Europe and Middle East of Northrop Grumman.