A woman who has “always been captured by music” is celebrating her 100th birthday.

Kathleen Diffey was born on July 23, 1923, in Lindley in Huddersfield before moving to Grantham in 1992 with her family.

After growing up in Huddersfield, Kathleen and her mother later moved to Bournemouth where she “loved the sea”, said Jacqui Williams, her only daughter.

Kathleen with her daughter Jacqui.

Kathleen and her mother, who were “very close” as Kathleen was an only child, moved to Bournemouth after her father tragically died aged 39 in an industrial accident, when Kathleen was only 14-years-old.

Mark Williams, Jacqui’s husband, said: “I feel that she lost her dad quite suddenly that in a way she didn’t talk too much about it.”

As a young woman in Bournemouth, she was “always working”, said Jacqui.

Left to right: Kathleen Diffey, Jacqui and Mark Williams.

Kathleen and her mother both owned shops, with Kathleen selling baby clothes and her mother selling ladies’ clothes.

Jacqui said: “My mum could sell anything to anybody.”

In 1992, Kathleen moved to Bitchfield near Grantham, to live with Jacqui, her husband Mark and their then one-year-old son Adam.

Kathleen, Jacqui and Mark looking at the card from the King.

Jacqui added: “In a way, history was repeated in that she lived with her mum and then she came to live with us.

“She saw all of her grandchildren growing up which was lovely.”

After she moved to Grantham, Kathleen continued to work and did demonstrations in shops.

She also volunteered at Belton House and with the u3a group in Grantham.

Kathleen and Jacqui looking at the card from the King.

Something Kathleen also continued to do was pursue her passion in music.

Jacqui said: “She didn’t have many hobbies but she was a very good singer in her time.

“I think what’s really interesting is that music is something that she still really loves.”

Fifteen years ago, Kathleen was diagnosed with dementia and was previously cared for in Qu’Appelle Care Home, in Bourne, but since 2019 has been living at Newton House Care Home, in Barrowby Road.

Jacqui added: “Even when we were starting this journey, we took her to Gilbert and Sullivan’s Pirates of Penzance and she sang all the words.”

Alongside her love for music, Kathleen has had a “lifelong tooth for anything sweet”, said Mark.

Mark added: “She talked a lot about rationing during the war, so she’s always had a tendency to like good food.”

Kathleen has three grandchildren who are Adam Williams, 31, Neil Williams, 29, and Rachael Williams, 26.

She is also great-grandmother to Sophia Williams, who will be turning one in September.

To celebrate her birthday, the family will be having a quiet celebration and the care home will be hosting a party for her.

Jacqui also praised the care that her mother receives at Newton House and said it is a “home from home”.

Jacqui added: “They get the most potential out of her and they are very caring and very kind.”

For her birthday, Kathleen also received a card from the King and when opening it for her mum, Jacqui said it was a “bit of mixed emotions”.